Ukraine Shelled Locality Controlled By Luhansk Republic - People's Militia

Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:10 AM

Ukraine Shelled Locality Controlled by Luhansk Republic - People's Militia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukraine's Armed Forces shelled on Tuesday an inhabited locality controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) near the disengagement line in Donbas, three residential buildings were damaged, LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

Earlier, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would "move the disengagement line" if the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued shelling the republic's civilian infrastructure.

"Militants of the 93rd brigade [of the Ukrainian Armed Forces], by order of war criminal [brigade commander Dmitry] Bryzhinsky shelled the area of the locality of Donetsky from 120 mm caliber mortars and infantry fighting vehicle weapons," Osadchy said.

According to the LPR People's Militia, three residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

