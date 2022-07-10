UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Shelled Nova Kakhovka Using Data On Mass Gatherings, Killing Civilians - Source

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2022 | 07:30 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Civilian were killed in a Tochka-U strike on Nova Kakhovka by the Ukrainian armed forces, prior to which Ukrainian intelligence was collecting data on gatherings during the city's holiday celebrations, a source in the Russian security forces told Sputnik on Sunday.

"In the course of operational and investigative measures, Nova Kakhovka police officers arrested the administrators of pro-Ukrainian channels involved in handing over the coordinates of Russian troops as well as locations of public events related to citywide celebrations, such as love, Family and Faithfulness Day in Nova Kakhovka, when the main city square was hit by the Ukrainian army with Tochka-U. As a result of the shelling, residents of Nova Kakhovka were killed and injured," the source said.

