Ukraine Shelling Donbas Despite Russian Army Observing Christmas Truce

Published January 06, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Ukrainian troops continued the shelling in Donbas despite the Orthodox Christmas ceasefire declared unilaterally by Russia and observed by Russian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Despite Russian troops' observing the ceasefire from 12:00 Moscow time on January 6 (09:00 GMT), the Kiev regime continued its artillery shelling of populated areas and Russian troop positions," the ministry said.

The ministry said Ukraine's artillery was suppressed by retaliatory fire.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Defense Ministry to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7, so that a large number of Orthodox citizens living in areas of hostilities could attend church services on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

