Open Menu

Ukraine Shelling Kills 9 In Occupied South: Local Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Ukraine shelling kills 9 in occupied south: local official

Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-occupied part of the southern Kherson region killed nine people Friday, the Moscow-installed occupational authorities said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-occupied part of the southern Kherson region killed nine people Friday, the Moscow-installed occupational authorities said.

The strikes came as Kyiv is pushing a counteroffensive to retake territory from Moscow's forces, focused on the south of the country.

"Nine dead people were pulled out from under the rubble," Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed head of the Moscow-occupied Kherson region, told Russian state television.

Local Moscow-backed official Konstantin Basyuk had earlier put the toll at seven, adding that medics were "fighting for the life" of another two people.

He accused Kyiv of having "attacked civilian infrastructure in the Chaplynskiy district", including the local pensions office and jobs centre.

The town of Chaplynka lies around 100 kilometres (62 miles) south-east of Kherson, the regional capital controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine retook Kherson from Russian forces last year, but Moscow still controls most of the Kherson region.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson TV From Jobs

Recent Stories

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on secu ..

Bilawal strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

2 minutes ago
 Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final a ..

Impressive Tsitsipas sets up Dimitrov semi-final at Paris Masters

2 minutes ago
 US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

12 minutes ago
 US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besie ..

US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani str ..

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani strongly condemns terrorist attac ..

13 minutes ago
Polls date announcement dispels election delay not ..

Polls date announcement dispels election delay notion: Caretaker Minister for In ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamas says deadly Israel strike hits near Gaza's b ..

Hamas says deadly Israel strike hits near Gaza's biggest hospital

13 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at N ..

Mushaal Mullick highlights HR abuses in IIOJK at Norwegian parliament

14 minutes ago
 HCSTSI office bearers condoles death of chamber's ..

HCSTSI office bearers condoles death of chamber's former president

26 minutes ago
 The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) appr ..

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approves Rs 10.022 bln projects

26 minutes ago
 Impression of post-press conference acquittal from ..

Impression of post-press conference acquittal from May 9 arson accusations not t ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World