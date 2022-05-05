(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The villages of Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka in Russia's Belgorod region are being shelled by Ukraine, the region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Thursday.

"Zhuravlevka and Nekhoteevka are being shelled by Ukraine.

According to the report of the duty group, a house and a garage have been destroyed in Nekhoteevka. There are no casualties among the civilian population. The shelling continues. I will provide detailed information later," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.