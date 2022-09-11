Ukraine Shells Kakhovka Hydropower Plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops fired a barrage of missiles at the Russia-held southern city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson region on Saturday, targeting a key hydropower plant, the district administration said.

"No visible hits by Ukrainian missiles were reported in the city.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was one of the usual targets," the administration said on social media.

The power plant supplies the district with electricity and provides for the irrigation of large swathes of southern Ukraine and northern Crimea. District authorities said air defense fired 14 missiles at aerial targets.