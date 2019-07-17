UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Should Create Law To Recognize Minority Rights - UN Under-Secretary-General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:16 AM

Ukraine Should Create Law to Recognize Minority Rights - UN Under-Secretary-General

The government of Ukraine should create a law to recognize the rights of national minorities and preserve the status of the state language so that minorities can integrate in Ukrainian society, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council in response to the enactment of the Ukrainian Language Law

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The government of Ukraine should create a law to recognize the rights of national minorities and preserve the status of the state language so that minorities can integrate in Ukrainian society, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council in response to the enactment of the Ukrainian Language Law.

"OHCHR [Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights] recommends that the Ukrainian government should elaborate, as established by the Language Law, a law on the realization of the rights of national minorities of Ukraine, to ensure a fair correlation between the protection of the rights of minorities and the preservation of the state language as a tool for integration within society," DiCarlo said. "This should be done without undue delay."

DiCarlo explained that OHCHR has followed the legislative process in Ukraine with respect to the Language Law and has offered the Ukrainian government recommendations based on international standards.

The final version of the Language Law still raises concerns despite the assistance offered by the OHCHR, DiCarlo said.

On May 22, then Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the law that stipulates Ukrainian is the only authorized language in the country's judiciary, health care, education and all major state services. However, the full switch to Ukrainian-language education is expected to be completed on September 1, 2020.

Russian officials have said the Language Law segregates non-Ukrainian-speaking citizens into an outcast group with limited access to social services. Moscow has also said the Language Law specifically targets the Russian language considering that it provides exemptions for English and other languages spoken in the European Union.

