Ukraine Should Make Reforms Before Joining NATO, Biden Thinks It Can Be Done- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Ukraine would have to make reforms before joining NATO and US President Joe Biden thinks it can be done, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday

"The President has said, he has said this over and over again, Ukraine would have to make reforms to meet the same standards as any NATO country before they join," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing. "He thinks that this can be done, that Ukraine can do that."

Any decision on a NATO membership is between the alliance's 31 members and Washington is committed to its open-door policy, Jean-Pierre added.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."