Open Menu

Ukraine Should Make Reforms Before Joining NATO, Biden Thinks It Can Be Done- White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Ukraine Should Make Reforms Before Joining NATO, Biden Thinks It Can Be Done- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Ukraine would have to make reforms before joining NATO and US President Joe Biden thinks it can be done, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday

"The President has said, he has said this over and over again, Ukraine would have to make reforms to meet the same standards as any NATO country before they join," Jean-Pierre said in a press briefing. "He thinks that this can be done, that Ukraine can do that."

Any decision on a NATO membership is between the alliance's 31 members and Washington is committed to its open-door policy, Jean-Pierre added.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Washington White House European Union Vilnius Same Kiev Alliance June July

Recent Stories

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

13 minutes ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

28 minutes ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

50 minutes ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

50 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

50 minutes ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

57 minutes ago
Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

57 minutes ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

58 minutes ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looki ..

Biden Ahead of Meeting With Kristersson Says Looking Forward to Sweden Joining N ..

58 minutes ago
 Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes e ..

Al Thiqah&#039;s &#039;Peace Lily&#039; promotes engagement and sustainability

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security ..

Pentagon Says Identified Areas to Improve Security Posture in Light of Teixeira ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World