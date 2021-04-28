Ukraine Should Not Count on US Military Assistance - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukraine should not count on military assistance from the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Ukraine should not count on military assistance from the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"You said that there is no point in relying on military assistance from the US. Everyone always knew that.

If someone had an illusion that such help would come, well, such 'advisers' would be worthless in any government, including the government of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Lavrov said.

Russia has repeatedly warned against weapons supplies to Ukraine, since this will only lead to an escalation of the conflict in Donbas.