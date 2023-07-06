Ukraine Should Not Expect Too Much From Vilnius NATO Summit - Polish Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Ukraine should not expect too much from the NATO summit in Vilnius, as not all members of the alliance unequivocally support the country's accession to NATO, Polish Minister for the European Union Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said on Thursday.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius from July 11-12.

"Everyone is asking themselves whether there will be any promise to Ukraine about NATO. There are some countries that are determined enthusiasts, like Poland, and there are some that are keeping their distance," the minister said on air of Polish radio RMF FM.

Kiev should not have too high expectations on the issue just yet, he added.

"We have to wait for the moment when a final solution can be worked out, we should not have too much hope today," the minister said.

In early June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the EU and NATO.

On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO".