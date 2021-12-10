Ukraine Should Not Stage Provocations, Russia Always Ready for Adequate Response -Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukraine should not stage provocations such as the Thursday movement of a military vessel near the Strait of Kerch as Russia is always ready for an adequate response, Russian lawmaker Adalbi Shkhagoshev told Sputnik on Friday.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

"Ukraine should not stage such provocations. They do not pose any serious threat as will always face an adequate response. Moreover, we remember 2018, when they tried to do that very professional and well-timed measures have been taken," Shkhagoshev said.