Ukraine Should Partake in Security Consultations of EU, US or NATO With Russia - Kuleba

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Ukraine should participate in security consultations of the EU, the US or NATO with Russia because "Euro-Atlantic security is at stake," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday.

"We support the idea of the US, the EU, NATO talking to Russia as long as the Primary topic is ending the international armed conflict, Russia's war on Ukraine.

Euro-Atlantic security is at stake in Ukraine, therefore Ukraine should be part of security consultations on the matter," Kuleba tweeted.