Ukraine Shows No Progress In 2014 Odessa Massacre Investigation - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Ukraine Shows No Progress in 2014 Odessa Massacre Investigation - State Department

The UN has concluded that Ukraine authorities have demonstrated no progress in the probe of the Odessa massacre tragedy which left almost 50 people dead, the US State Department annual report on human rights said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The UN has concluded that Ukraine authorities have demonstrated no progress in the probe of the Odessa massacre tragedy which left almost 50 people dead, the US State Department annual report on human rights said on Wednesday.

"The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine HRMMU did not note any progress in the investigation and legal proceedings in connection with the 2014 trade union building fire in Odessa that stemmed from violent clashes between pro-Russian and Ukrainian unity demonstrators," the report said.

Five years ago, on May 2, 2014, Ukrainian nationalists locked protesters in Odessa's House of Trade Unions before setting the building on fire. Almost 50 people died and around 250 others were injured in clashes between demonstrators and radicals and the fire, according to the UN figures.

The investigation launched into the crimes committed in Odessa has resulted in only one conviction so far.

Human Rights Watch slammed Ukrainian authorities in January for failing to ensure justice for the victims of the Odessa massacre, despite five years already passing since the tragedy.

