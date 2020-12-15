Ukraine Signed Agreements With Turkish Companies on Production of Corvettes, Drones

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Monday it had signed agreements with Turkish companies on the production of corvettes and drones for the needs of its armed forces

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Monday it had signed agreements with Turkish companies on the production of corvettes and drones for the needs of its armed forces.

In October, Ankara and Kiev, during a working visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Turkey, concluded a framework military agreement and signed a memorandum of long-term cooperation in strengthening defensive capabilities.

"Today, for the first time in history, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine concluded direct foreign economic agreements on military goods. The Minister of Defence of Ukraine Andrii Taran has signed a number of defence contracts with Turkish companies.

This event took place during the visit of the Turkish delegation led by the President of Defence Industries of the Republic of Turkey Ismail Demir," the ministry said.

This cooperation will help to strengthen combat capabilities of the naval forces of Ukraine, which will contribute to improving security in the Black Sea-Azov region, it said.

The defense ministry also added that the parties had discussed the implementation of the agreements within the framework of the intergovernmental agreement and stated that cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in the defense sphere was of a strategic nature.