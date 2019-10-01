Ukraine Signed 'Steinmeier Formula' At Contact Group Meeting In Minsk - Source
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:50 PM
Ukraine signed the "Steinmeier formula" at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, a source in the Belarusian capital told Sputnik
The group is meeting in Minsk on Tuesday.
"The text of the formula was signed in the form agreed by the Contact Group. Signatures of all participants were put: Ukraine, the republics, the Russian Federation and the OSCE," the source said.