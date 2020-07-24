Ukraine Signs 1.2 Bln Euro Macro-Financial Assistance Agreement With EU

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Ukraine and the European Commission signed on Thursday an agreement for a 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 billion) loan as part of EU's macro-financial assistance program for neighboring countries, the EU Commission said.

"We are supporting Ukraine with a new Macro-Financial Assistance programme of ��1.2 billion. This also shows our continued support to Ukraine's reform agenda. We are pleased to have concluded the negotiations of the Memorandum of Understanding for the new programme. We will continue our strong engagement to support the reform orientation and strategic path that Ukraine has chosen to follow," Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis said as quoted in the press release.

According to the European Commission, the agreement is a part of the $3.5 billion macro-financial assistance package that Brussels proposed for 10 enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them limit the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

"MFA funds will be made available in the form of long-term loans on highly favourable terms. The funds will contribute to enhancing macroeconomic stability and mitigating the severe negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic," the EU Commission said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed signing of the agreement and expressed gratitude to the European Union for its support.