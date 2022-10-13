UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Signs Arms Supply Deal With France - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Thursday he signed an agreement with his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, on security and defense grants, which would make it possible for Paris to send weapons to Kiev.

"By the authorization of (Ukraine's government) signed the Agreement on the (French) grants in security&defence sector with @SebLecornu. The agreement enables supplies of (French) weapons to (Ukraine) according to the initiative of Presidents (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron). Thank you to (France) for supporting #UAarmy," Reznikov said on Twitter.

Lecornu, at the sixth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, confirmed Paris' determination to continue supply military equipment, fuel and ammunition to Kiev.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the same meeting that member states agreed to continue to support Ukraine and supply Kiev with more air defense systems. Meanwhile, Macron said that the country is working with Denmark on supplying Ukraine with six more Caesar howitzers. In addition, Paris is planning to send air defense radars, systems and missiles to Ukraine.

France has already supplied Ukraine with 18 self-propelled 155-mm caliber artillery units Caesar from the army's reserves. In September, French media reported that France would also supply Ukraine with self-propelled 155-mm guns TRF1, which are no longer used by the French military.

