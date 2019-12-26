UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Signs Deal With US For 2nd Batch Of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Ukraine Signs Deal with US for 2nd Batch of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defense Minister

Ukraine signed a deal with the United States to receive a second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin, Deputy Defense Minister Anatolii Petrenko said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Ukraine signed a deal with the United States to receive a second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin, Deputy Defense Minister Anatolii Petrenko said Thursday.

"During the fourth quarter, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, thanks to pooling resources, was able to sign a contract for the second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin made by the United States.

We are also ordering similar missile systems from our Ukrainian manufacturer," Petrenko said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

Related Topics

Ukraine United States From

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment inaugur ..

26 minutes ago

UN delegation praises UAE’s efforts to protect, ..

26 minutes ago

109 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

Shafqat Mehmood inaugurates National College of Ar ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar city police arrests six drug peddlers

4 minutes ago

Alli caps Spurs fightback to sink Brighton

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.