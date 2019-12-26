Ukraine Signs Deal with US for 2nd Batch of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Ukraine signed a deal with the United States to receive a second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin, Deputy Defense Minister Anatolii Petrenko said Thursday.

"During the fourth quarter, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, thanks to pooling resources, was able to sign a contract for the second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin made by the United States.

We are also ordering similar missile systems from our Ukrainian manufacturer," Petrenko said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.