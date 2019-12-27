Ukraine Signs Deal with US for 2nd Batch of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Ukraine signed a deal with the United States to receive a second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin, Deputy Defense Minister Anatolii Petrenko said Thursday.

"During the fourth quarter, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, thanks to pooling resources, was able to sign a contract for the second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin made by the United States. We are also ordering similar missile systems from our Ukrainian manufacturer," Petrenko said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

He praised the deal as the first ever major military contract between his and the US governments. Ukraine had to change laws on military procurement to be able to buy these portable, medium-range missiles from abroad, he said.

"We are confident that it will contribute to major increase of defense posture of Ukraine," Petrenko said, adding he prided himself on the fact was the US saw Ukraine as a reliable partner worthy of receiving its hi-tech military technology.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in October that Ukraine was cleared to buy 150 Javelins valued at nearly $40 million. Ukraine received the first batch of Raytheon-Lockheed Martin's missiles worth $47 million in 2018.

Russia has repeatedly warned the global community against supplying weapons to Ukraine, saying that such actions would escalate the military conflict in the country's east. This stance has also been echoed by a number of European officials.