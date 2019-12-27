UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Signs Deal With US For 2nd Batch Of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine Signs Deal with US for 2nd Batch of Javelin Systems - Deputy Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Ukraine signed a deal with the United States to receive a second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin, Deputy Defense Minister Anatolii Petrenko said Thursday.

"During the fourth quarter, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, thanks to pooling resources, was able to sign a contract for the second batch of anti-tank missile systems Javelin made by the United States. We are also ordering similar missile systems from our Ukrainian manufacturer," Petrenko said, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

He praised the deal as the first ever major military contract between his and the US governments. Ukraine had to change laws on military procurement to be able to buy these portable, medium-range missiles from abroad, he said.

"We are confident that it will contribute to major increase of defense posture of Ukraine," Petrenko said, adding he prided himself on the fact was the US saw Ukraine as a reliable partner worthy of receiving its hi-tech military technology.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in October that Ukraine was cleared to buy 150 Javelins valued at nearly $40 million. Ukraine received the first batch of Raytheon-Lockheed Martin's missiles worth $47 million in 2018.

Russia has repeatedly warned the global community against supplying weapons to Ukraine, saying that such actions would escalate the military conflict in the country's east. This stance has also been echoed by a number of European officials.

Related Topics

Technology Ukraine Pentagon Buy United States October 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Eastern-Based Libyan Administration Calls Turkey's ..

15 minutes ago

Syria Begins Building Joint Syrian-Russian Oil Geo ..

15 minutes ago

Govt providing conducive environment to investors: ..

15 minutes ago

Heavy Rains in Rwanda Claim Lives of 12 People, Ex ..

15 minutes ago

Mexico to Appeal to Int'l Court of Justice Over Fe ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.