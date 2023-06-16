UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Another US Administration In Place - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 08:21 PM

Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Another US Administration in Place - Putin

The situation in Ukraine could develop in a different way if the United States had another administration right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The situation in Ukraine could develop in a different way if the United States had another administration right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I do not rule out that if there had been a different administration in the United States, we would still have been able to follow the peaceful plan for resolving the conflict, which was simply abandoned both in Ukraine and in Western capitals," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg United States June Media Event From

Recent Stories

Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective A ..

Mali Peace Process Resumption to Allow Effective Approach to Security Issues - U ..

27 seconds ago
 Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release o ..

Serbs in Northern Kosovo March to Demand Release of Detained Serbs - Reports

28 seconds ago
 Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Posit ..

Biden Asks Stoltenberg to Stay in NATO Chief Position for 1 More Year - Reports

9 minutes ago
 NATO Getting Involved in Ukraine, Sends Heavy Mili ..

NATO Getting Involved in Ukraine, Sends Heavy Military Equipment to Kiev - Putin

9 minutes ago
 Dedolarizaion of Russian, Global Economy Not Mosco ..

Dedolarizaion of Russian, Global Economy Not Moscow's Goal - Putin

9 minutes ago
 Commercialization of 6G expected to be realized ar ..

Commercialization of 6G expected to be realized around 2030 in China: Experts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.