Ukraine Situation Could Develop Differently If Another US Administration in Place - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The situation in Ukraine could develop in a different way if the United States had another administration right now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I do not rule out that if there had been a different administration in the United States, we would still have been able to follow the peaceful plan for resolving the conflict, which was simply abandoned both in Ukraine and in Western capitals," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.