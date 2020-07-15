UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, Slovakia To Ink Deal On Border City Airport In Autumn - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ukraine, Slovakia to Ink Deal on Border City Airport in Autumn - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Ukraine and Slovakia are planning to sign an agreement on the Uzhhorod airport during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit this autumn, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On June 10, the Ukrainian government approved the inking of an agreement with Bratislava on the operations of the airport in the city of Uzhhorod, which is located in western Ukraine. The facility's runway ends at the border with Slovakia, meaning all planes have to take off or land through the latter's air space. Earlier in the day, Kiev's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the issue by phone with his Slovakian counterpart, Ivan Korсok.

"Ukraine has met all the demands for the signing of the agreement and is expecting from Slovakia to swiftly finalize the domestic procedures on preparing the document to be signed," Kuleba said in a statement.

The document is expected to be inked "during the official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Slovakia, scheduled for autumn."

Korсok has assured that that working on the agreement is a priority for the Slovakian side.

Related Topics

Ukraine Visit Bratislava Kiev Slovakia June Border All From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

2 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

2 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

2 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.