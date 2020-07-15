Ukraine, Slovakia to Ink Deal on Border City Airport in Autumn - Foreign Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Ukraine and Slovakia are planning to sign an agreement on the Uzhhorod airport during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit this autumn, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On June 10, the Ukrainian government approved the inking of an agreement with Bratislava on the operations of the airport in the city of Uzhhorod, which is located in western Ukraine. The facility's runway ends at the border with Slovakia, meaning all planes have to take off or land through the latter's air space. Earlier in the day, Kiev's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the issue by phone with his Slovakian counterpart, Ivan Korсok.

"Ukraine has met all the demands for the signing of the agreement and is expecting from Slovakia to swiftly finalize the domestic procedures on preparing the document to be signed," Kuleba said in a statement.

The document is expected to be inked "during the official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Slovakia, scheduled for autumn."

Korсok has assured that that working on the agreement is a priority for the Slovakian side.