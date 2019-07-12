UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Soldier Gets 24 Years For Journalist Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:52 PM

An Italian court on Friday sentenced a Ukrainian former national guard commander to 24 years in prison for the murder of a photographer and his translator in the early days of the conflict in eastern Ukraine

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :An Italian court on Friday sentenced a Ukrainian former national guard commander to 24 years in prison for the murder of a photographer and his translator in the early days of the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Vitaly Markiv was on trial for the killing of Italian photographer Andrea Rocchelli and his Russian assistant Andrei Mironov -- a former Soviet era dissident -- in May 2014, the first media deaths in the war between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.

The pair were hit by shrapnel from mortar shells during a fierce firefight near the flashpoint of Slavyansk in the rebel-held east.

