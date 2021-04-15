(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the administration of Ukraine's president, has held a phone conversation with Emma Aparici, diplomatic adviser to Spain's prime minister, to discuss recent escalation of the situation in Donbas, the president's office said on Thursday

"Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva had a phone conversation with Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Spain Emma Aparici. During the conversation, special attention was paid to the aggravation of the security situation in eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the statement, Aparisi noted Spain's concern over the recent developments in Donbas and "assured of clear support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement added that the parties also discussed the Spanish prime minister's forthcoming visit to Ukraine, including its key moments and the work on draft bilateral agreements that could be signed during the visit.

The armed conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics has been underway since 2014. On Thursday, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine told Sputnik about rising military activity on the contact line over the past few weeks.