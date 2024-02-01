Ukraine Spy Chief Vows More Attacks On Russian Infrastructure
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Ukraine's spy chief on Thursday said Kyiv's forces were planning to step up their attacks on Russian infrastructure sites, following a spate of drone strikes on Russian energy facilities this year.
"The number of attacks on Russian infrastructure is likely to increase," Kyrylo Budanov, chief of Ukraine's GUR military intelligence unit, said in a social media post.
"Hypothetically, there is a plan according to which all this is happening. I think that this plan may include all major critical and military infrastructure in Russia," he added in a cautiously-worded statement.
For months Ukraine did not comment publicly on drone strikes and other attacks on Russian territory that it was believed to be involved in.
But in recent months its military agencies have begun to claim public responsibility for a series of drone attacks hundreds of kilometres behind the front lines.
It calls the strikes on Russian oil and gas facilities "fair" retribution for Russia's wave of attacks against its own energy infrastructure.
Budanov's comments come after a senior US diplomat said President Vladimir Putin should expect some "surprises on the battlefield."
In Kyiv on Wednesday, Victoria Nuland, a US under secretary of state, said she was confident that "as Ukraine strengthens its defences, Mr. Putin is going to get some nice surprises on the battlefield and that Ukraine will make some very strong success."
Budanov also called on the United States to deliver A-10 fighter jets -- also known as Thunderbolts -- to Ukraine to boost its offensive capabilities.
"A-10 assault aircraft could significantly strengthen Ukraine's frontline capabilities," Budanov said.
The US-designed A-10 attack jet first entered into service in 1975 and was used extensively by the American air force during the Gulf War.
The air force says the A-10 is geared towards providing support for ground forces and is effective against ground targets, including tanks.
Recent Stories
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
More Stories From World
-
Russia hits Ukraine medical facility injuring four: ministry59 minutes ago
-
Japanese airliners 'clip wings', no injuries1 hour ago
-
Blazers spoil Lillard's return to Portland, Durant's Suns eclipse Nets2 hours ago
-
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter over 'Rust' shooting2 hours ago
-
Coal-rich Chinese province upgrades coke production facilities2 hours ago
-
China's general public budget revenue tops 21 trln yuan in 20232 hours ago
-
China's Shenzhen releases first local standard for dark sky community2 hours ago
-
Chinese National Ballet to present "Cinderella" to Beijing audience2 hours ago
-
Facebook, the social network old-timer, turns 203 hours ago
-
Most Asian markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope3 hours ago
-
Greece expects more Chinese tourists this year: official3 hours ago
-
Australian states warn of extreme heatwaves in summer3 hours ago