UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Standoff 'extremely Dangerous', Anti-nuke Group Warns

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Ukraine standoff 'extremely dangerous', anti-nuke group warns

Escalating tensions over Ukraine are increasing the risk that nuclear weapons could be used, putting the world in dire jeopardy, the head of the Nobel prize-winning group ICAN told AFP

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Escalating tensions over Ukraine are increasing the risk that nuclear weapons could be used, putting the world in dire jeopardy, the head of the Nobel prize-winning group ICAN told AFP.

"Any conflict involving one or several nuclear-armed states is extremely dangerous," Beatrice Fihn, who leads the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, warned in an interview on Wednesday.

The world's two largest nuclear weapons powers are locked in a stand-off over a Russian troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, amid fears of a looming invasion.

The United States this week rejected Russia's key demand to bar Ukraine from eventual NATO membership, but has offered "reciprocal" measures to address mutual security concerns in a bid to find a "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.

Fihn stressed the urgency of calming the situation, cautioning that in the "very fast-paced security environment... things can escalate very, very quickly." "I am worried that something will go horribly wrong."She voiced particular concerns over "nuclear weapons stationed on the border in Russia, but also the ones across Europe", which in the case of a full-scale conflict could become "targets".

"This is the moment when we need to not lean into the war-mongering, macho threats, but really come to the table and negotiate," she said.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Europe Nuclear United States Border From

Recent Stories

House of Oud – Now in Pakistan

House of Oud – Now in Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure Urges Bishkek, Dushan ..

SCO Anti-Terrorist Structure Urges Bishkek, Dushanbe to Find Compromise Over Bor ..

2 minutes ago
 Air pollution soars in federal capital after dry w ..

Air pollution soars in federal capital after dry weather onset

2 minutes ago
 Baghdad International Airport Hit by Rocket Fire - ..

Baghdad International Airport Hit by Rocket Fire - Iraqi Security Source

43 minutes ago
 E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards moderniz ..

E-Justice -- a revolutionary step towards modernization of legal system: Maleeka ..

43 minutes ago
 Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine ..

Poland Has Plan to Evacuate Diplomats From Ukraine, But Decision Not Made Yet -M ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>