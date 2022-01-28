Ukraine standoff 'extremely dangerous', anti-nuke group warns

Escalating tensions over Ukraine are increasing the risk that nuclear weapons could be used, putting the world in dire jeopardy, the head of the Nobel prize-winning group ICAN told AFP

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Escalating tensions over Ukraine are increasing the risk that nuclear weapons could be used, putting the world in dire jeopardy, the head of the Nobel prize-winning group ICAN told AFP.

"Any conflict involving one or several nuclear-armed states is extremely dangerous," Beatrice Fihn, who leads the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, warned in an interview on Wednesday.

The world's two largest nuclear weapons powers are locked in a stand-off over a Russian troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, amid fears of a looming invasion.

The United States this week rejected Russia's key demand to bar Ukraine from eventual NATO membership, but has offered "reciprocal" measures to address mutual security concerns in a bid to find a "diplomatic path" out of the crisis.

Fihn stressed the urgency of calming the situation, cautioning that in the "very fast-paced security environment... things can escalate very, very quickly." "I am worried that something will go horribly wrong."She voiced particular concerns over "nuclear weapons stationed on the border in Russia, but also the ones across Europe", which in the case of a full-scale conflict could become "targets".

"This is the moment when we need to not lean into the war-mongering, macho threats, but really come to the table and negotiate," she said.