Ukraine Starts Creeping Counteroffensive - DPR Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Ukraine has started creeping counteroffensive, Yan Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said on Wednesday, adding that Ukraine's artillery and sabotage groups have become more active.

"There is an assumption that Ukraine is already beginning to undertake a creeping counteroffensive. The activation of the front from the other side, the intensification of the work of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the active work of artillery from the other side are the prerequisites for this offensive," Gagin said on air of Russia's Channel One.

