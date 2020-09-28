Ukraine Starts Decrypting Flight Recorders of Crashed An-26 Plane - Vice Prime Minister

Experts have started to decrypt the information retrieved from the cockpit recorders of the An-26 Ukrainian military plane that recently crashed in the eastern Kharkiv Region, Oleh Urusky, the Ukrainian vice prime minister and the country's first minister of strategic industries, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Experts have started to decrypt the information retrieved from the cockpit recorders of the An-26 Ukrainian military plane that recently crashed in the eastern Kharkiv Region, Oleh Urusky, the Ukrainian vice prime minister and the country's first minister of strategic industries, said on Monday.

"The flight recorders have been found. They were spared. Their condition is satisfactory. The information on the black boxes has been saved. They have been retrieved, and on September 27, 2020, aviation experts monitored by the State Bureau of Investigation started the decryption process that is estimated to last three-five days," Urusky, who also heads the governmental commission probing the crash, wrote on Facebook.

The minister also said that members of 17 of the victims' families arrived in Kharkiv for DNA analysis to identify the bodies.

Urusky is expected to address the Ukrainian parliament regarding the current results of the crash investigation.

The plane crashed near the Chuhuiv town of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Region late on Friday while performing a training flight. Of 27 people on board, 26 died and another one is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.