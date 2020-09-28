UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Starts Decrypting Flight Recorders Of Crashed An-26 Plane - Vice Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 05:37 PM

Ukraine Starts Decrypting Flight Recorders of Crashed An-26 Plane - Vice Prime Minister

Experts have started to decrypt the information retrieved from the cockpit recorders of the An-26 Ukrainian military plane that recently crashed in the eastern Kharkiv Region, Oleh Urusky, the Ukrainian vice prime minister and the country's first minister of strategic industries, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Experts have started to decrypt the information retrieved from the cockpit recorders of the An-26 Ukrainian military plane that recently crashed in the eastern Kharkiv Region, Oleh Urusky, the Ukrainian vice prime minister and the country's first minister of strategic industries, said on Monday.

"The flight recorders have been found. They were spared. Their condition is satisfactory. The information on the black boxes has been saved. They have been retrieved, and on September 27, 2020, aviation experts monitored by the State Bureau of Investigation started the decryption process that is estimated to last three-five days," Urusky, who also heads the governmental commission probing the crash, wrote on Facebook.

The minister also said that members of 17 of the victims' families arrived in Kharkiv for DNA analysis to identify the bodies.

Urusky is expected to address the Ukrainian parliament regarding the current results of the crash investigation.

The plane crashed near the Chuhuiv town of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Region late on Friday while performing a training flight. Of 27 people on board, 26 died and another one is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Facebook Died Kharkiv September 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

23 seconds ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

15 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

29 minutes ago

Atif Aslam Hints at a New Collaboration, Creates S ..

44 minutes ago

EPI expands facility to manufacture Boeing 787 Dre ..

1 hour ago

Memorial Reference for Ahfaz ur Rahman on Tuesday ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.