Ukraine Starts Exercises to Repel Possible Attack on Kiev From North - Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Ukrainian forces tasked with the protection of Kiev have started exercises to repel a possible attack on the Ukrainian capital from the north, the city's military administration said on Tuesday.

"Since February 21, 2023, and over the next few days, the Kiev defense forces have been conducting exercises to protect the capital. According to the scenario, the enemy is carrying out an offensive operation from the northern direction. The tasks of the Kiev defense forces (are) to work out the entire range of objectives of the defense of the capital under the guidance of the commander," the administration said on Telegram.

This is a planned drill of the Kiev defense forces, the administration said.

"Now, the threat of an attack on the capital from the north is minimal. The situation is stable and under control," the statement added.

Since the beginning of the year, Western media have been reporting that the Russian army, assisted by the Belarusian armed forces, may try to attack Ukraine from the north, as it did in February 2022.