UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Starts Exercises To Repel Possible Attack On Kiev From North - Administration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Ukraine Starts Exercises to Repel Possible Attack on Kiev From North - Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Ukrainian forces tasked with the protection of Kiev have started exercises to repel a possible attack on the Ukrainian capital from the north, the city's military administration said on Tuesday.

"Since February 21, 2023, and over the next few days, the Kiev defense forces have been conducting exercises to protect the capital. According to the scenario, the enemy is carrying out an offensive operation from the northern direction. The tasks of the Kiev defense forces (are) to work out the entire range of objectives of the defense of the capital under the guidance of the commander," the administration said on Telegram.

This is a planned drill of the Kiev defense forces, the administration said.

"Now, the threat of an attack on the capital from the north is minimal. The situation is stable and under control," the statement added.

Since the beginning of the year, Western media have been reporting that the Russian army, assisted by the Belarusian armed forces, may try to attack Ukraine from the north, as it did in February 2022.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Russia Kiev Turkish Lira February May Media From

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

16 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

17 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

13 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.