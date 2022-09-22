Ukraine is firing mortars at the border village of Elizavetovka in Russia's Kursk region, the region's governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Ukraine is firing mortars at the border village of Elizavetovka in Russia's Kursk region, the region's governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Thursday.

