Ukraine Starts Mortar Shelling Of Elizavetovka Village In Russia's Kursk Region - Governor

Published September 22, 2022

Ukraine is firing mortars at the border village of Elizavetovka in Russia's Kursk region, the region's governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Ukraine is firing mortars at the border village of Elizavetovka in Russia's Kursk region, the region's governor, Roman Starovoit, said on Thursday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are firing mortars at the border village of Elizavetovka, Glushkovsky district. I will give details later," he said on Telegram.

