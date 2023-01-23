UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided By West On Territories Of NPP - Russian Foreign Intel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Ukraine Stockpiling Weapons Provided by West on Territories of NPP - Russian Foreign Intel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) There is reliable evidence that Ukrainian army is stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

"The Foreign Intelligence Service receives reliable information that the Ukrainian armed forces are stockpiling weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants. This applies to the most expensive and scarce for the Ukrainian armed forces missiles for the HIMARS MLRS and foreign air defense systems, as well as large-caliber artillery ammunition," Naryshkin was quoted as saying by the SVR.

The command of the Ukrainian army hides ammunition and weapons on the territory of nuclear power plants, realizing that the Russian armed forces will not deliver strikes at the territories of nuclear power plants, fearing a nuclear catastrophe, the official added.

