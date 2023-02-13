Ukraine Stopped Negotiations With Russia After Receiving Such Command - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The Ukrainian delegation withdrew from negotiations with Russia and stopped communications after receiving such a command, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said, citing high-ranking sources, that the conclusion of a treaty between Ukraine and Russia last spring was prevented by the West.

"We've been telling you this for six months, or even seven. And (Russian) President Putin has talked about this at various levels. We are talking about the very document that was agreed upon as a result of very difficult negotiations, and which was even initialed. And then suddenly, as if on command from above ” really after receiving a command from above ” the Ukrainian side left the negotiations table and stopped all communications," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on the statements of the Belarusian side.