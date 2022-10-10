UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Stops Exporting Electricity To EU From October 11 - Energy Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Ukraine Stops Exporting Electricity to EU From October 11 - Energy Ministry

Ukraine halts electricity exports to the EU from October 11 due to recent missile attacks, the country's energy ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukraine halts electricity exports to the EU from October 11 due to recent missile attacks, the country's energy ministry said.

Earlier, the Civil Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine stated that five regions were completely de-energized after the morning strikes, the remaining regions were partially de-energized. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office urged the Ukrainians to reduce energy consumption as much as possible in the evening.

"Ukraine stops exporting electricity due to Russian missile attacks on energy facilities," the ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist social network).

The ministry noted that Kiev was exporting electricity to the EU, as well as "through separate lines to Moldova and Poland."

"Today's missile attacks hit thermal generation and electrical substations, forcing Ukraine to stop exporting electricity from October 11, 2022, to stabilize its own energy system," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Ukraine Russia Facebook Kiev Poland Moldova October From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

28 seconds ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.