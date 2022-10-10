Ukraine Stops Exporting Electricity to EU From October 11 - Energy Ministry

Ukraine halts electricity exports to the EU from October 11 due to recent missile attacks, the country's energy ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukraine halts electricity exports to the EU from October 11 due to recent missile attacks, the country's energy ministry said.

Earlier, the Civil Service for Emergency Situations of Ukraine stated that five regions were completely de-energized after the morning strikes, the remaining regions were partially de-energized. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office urged the Ukrainians to reduce energy consumption as much as possible in the evening.

"Ukraine stops exporting electricity due to Russian missile attacks on energy facilities," the ministry said on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist social network).

The ministry noted that Kiev was exporting electricity to the EU, as well as "through separate lines to Moldova and Poland."

"Today's missile attacks hit thermal generation and electrical substations, forcing Ukraine to stop exporting electricity from October 11, 2022, to stabilize its own energy system," the ministry said.