UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Strips Iran's Ambassador Of Accreditation Over Alleged Arms Sales To Russia - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Ukraine Strips Iran's Ambassador of Accreditation Over Alleged Arms Sales to Russia - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Friday announced the government's decision to revoke the credentials of Iranian Ambassador in Kiev Manouchehr Moradi over Tehran's alleged arms deliveries to Russia.

On August 30, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States assesses that Iran provided Russia with two different types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for use amid the special military operation in Ukraine.

"In response to such an unfriendly act, the Ukrainian side has decided to strip the Iranian Ambassador in Ukraine of his accreditation and to significantly reduce the number of the diplomatic staff of the Iranian Embassy in Kiev," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that information about Russia buying UAVs from Iran had been spread artificially in US media. In late August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Washington Post had been spreading much false news recently when commenting on a report about Tehran supplying Moscow with drones.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Washington White House Vehicles Tehran Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United States February August Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russi ..

White House Says Does Not Seek Conflict With Russia, Attentive to Managing Escal ..

2 hours ago
 US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Ser ..

US Takes Alleged Russian Nuclear Threats 'Very Seriously' - White House

2 hours ago
 India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unb ..

India's Rohit levels Australia T20 series with unbeaten 46

2 hours ago
 Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver ..

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

2 hours ago
 9th International Judicial Conference begins in Su ..

9th International Judicial Conference begins in Supreme Court

2 hours ago
 Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Sa ..

Director of Austrian Agency for Refugee Support Says Its Possibilities Exhausted

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.