Ukraine Struck Hotel in Kherson With HIMARS on Tip From NATO - Law Enforcement Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled a hotel in the center of Kherson, where journalists were staying, on a tip-off from NATO intelligence service, a law enforcement official told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day it was reported that the Ukrainian forces hit a hotel in the center of Kherson with US-supplied HIMARS systems, killing two people.

One of the victims was a former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Zhuravko, deputy head of Kherson's regional administration said.

According to the official, Ukraine targeted the hotel in coordination with NATO representatives, on their tip and using their intelligence.

Regional administration said they qualified the missile strike as a terrorist attack, adding that the hotel was not used for military purposes and only had journalists and hotel staff inside.