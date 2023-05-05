UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Studies Possible Uncontrolled Bird Flu Transmission At Pentagon's Request - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Ukraine studied the conditions of possible uncontrolled transmission of bird flu at the request of the Pentagon, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Ukraine studied the conditions of possible uncontrolled transmission of bird flu at the request of the Pentagon, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"The P-444 project was implemented directly in the interests of the US military department through the Ukrainian Scientific and Technical Center, the main purpose of which was to monitor bird flu among wild birds from the Azov-Black Sea region. During the implementation of the project, conditions were assessed under which the transmission of the virus could become uncontrollable, cause economic damage, and create food security risks," Kirillov told a briefing.

Over the past three years, the damage from bird flu in Russia exceeded $58.3 million, and more than 10 million domestic birds were destroyed, according to the official.

European countries, in turn, suffered the losses of $3.3 billion in the the agricultural industry from diseases.

"According to experts, if in the European region bird flu used to be a seasonal disease, now its outbreaks are registered all year-round," Kirillov said.

The mass death of birds in 2021 in the reserve in the Kherson region could have been connected with the experiments of the Ukrainian laboratory, Kirillov said.

The official explained that the repeatedly expressed concern of the Russian Defense Ministry about the implementation of Pentagon's projects in Ukraine involving bird-borne infections are related to the unique geographical location of the country � migration routes of more than 270 species of migratory birds pass through its territory.

