Ukraine Submits Documents to EU to Further Liberalize Trade - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Kiev has submitted the necessary documents to the European Union to further liberalize trade under the Convention on Common Transit and the Convention on the Simplification of Formalities in Trade in Goods, the Ukrainian customs said on Thursday.

"On August 31, 2022, the Ukrainian side submitted to the European party the necessary tools to join the Convention on Common Transit and the Convention on the Simplification of Formalities in Trade in Goods," the customs' press service told the Ukrainian news agency UNN.

Ukraine needed the consent of all 35 countries participating in the conventions to receive an official invitation, namely of 27 EU countries, and four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) states, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland as well as of North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, according to the report.

The New Computerised Transit System (NCTS), a system of electronic declaration and processing that traders are required to use to submit common transit declarations, decided to invite Ukraine to join from October 1.