Ukraine Successfully Integrated Modern Command, Control Where US JADC2 Failed - Expert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Ukraine has shown the unanticipated capability to integrate new targeting, communications and command systems in the kind of integrated network operating successfully in real time that the far vaster and better funded US armed forces have failed to come close to over the past decade, Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) Distinguished Research Fellow Thomas Hammes said.

"Starlink established an entirely new network for command and control: All information could come down on cell phones. ... (Then) Artificial Intelligence (AI) became involved. ... I don't think the United States can duplicate it," Hammes told the conference on lessons to be learned for the first year of the Ukraine conflict at the Atlantic Council on Monday.

Hammes said the Ukrainian armed forces using commercial Starlink satellite constellations, cell phones and other commercially available, inexpensive and adaptable off-the-shelf technology had achieved integrated command and control coordinating capabilities that the ambitious Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program had promised but failed to achieve over the past decade.

JADC2 is an enormous system but the US Army, Navy and Air Force all have totally different ideas about what is to come out of it, Hammes added.