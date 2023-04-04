UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Successfully Integrated Modern Command, Control Where US JADC2 Failed - Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Ukraine Successfully Integrated Modern Command, Control Where US JADC2 Failed - Expert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Ukraine has shown the unanticipated capability to integrate new targeting, communications and command systems in the kind of integrated network operating successfully in real time that the far vaster and better funded US armed forces have failed to come close to over the past decade, Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) Distinguished Research Fellow Thomas Hammes said.

"Starlink established an entirely new network for command and control: All information could come down on cell phones. ... (Then) Artificial Intelligence (AI) became involved. ... I don't think the United States can duplicate it," Hammes told the conference on lessons to be learned for the first year of the Ukraine conflict at the Atlantic Council on Monday.

Hammes said the Ukrainian armed forces using commercial Starlink satellite constellations, cell phones and other commercially available, inexpensive and adaptable off-the-shelf technology had achieved integrated command and control coordinating capabilities that the ambitious Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program had promised but failed to achieve over the past decade.

JADC2 is an enormous system but the US Army, Navy and Air Force all have totally different ideas about what is to come out of it, Hammes added.

Related Topics

Army Technology Ukraine United States All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Two police officials martyred in Kohat

Two police officials martyred in Kohat

4 hours ago
 Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen ..

Goethe-Institut's Bank Accounts Could be Unfrozen After Berlin's Similar Move - ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.