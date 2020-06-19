UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Successfully Tests Neptune Cruise Missile System - State Defense Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Ukraine Successfully Tests Neptune Cruise Missile System - State Defense Company

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ukraine has successfully tested the R-360 Neptune ground-based cruise missile system in the Odessa region, the press service of the Ukrainian state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom said on Friday.

"We have carried out the first missile launches in the history of independent Ukraine with a warhead firing.

They were completely successful. We have tested the combat capabilities of our cruise missile. We can say that we have a full-fledged coast-based missile system now, " Rear Adm. Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the commander of the Ukrainian navy, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The Neptune missile has a range of about 100 kilometers (62 miles), the company added.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Company Odessa

Recent Stories

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

8 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Virus already in Italy by December, sewers show

8 minutes ago

IGP delivers lecture about best policing practices ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.