Ukraine Successfully Tests Neptune Cruise Missile System - State Defense Company

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ukraine has successfully tested the R-360 Neptune ground-based cruise missile system in the Odessa region, the press service of the Ukrainian state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom said on Friday.

"We have carried out the first missile launches in the history of independent Ukraine with a warhead firing.

They were completely successful. We have tested the combat capabilities of our cruise missile. We can say that we have a full-fledged coast-based missile system now, " Rear Adm. Oleksiy Neizhpapa, the commander of the Ukrainian navy, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The Neptune missile has a range of about 100 kilometers (62 miles), the company added.