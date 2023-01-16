UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Suffering Major Power Generation Deficit - Utility

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Ukraine's power grid is struggling with a considerable generation deficit following Saturday missile strikes, Sergey Kovalenko, the head of Ukrainian utility YASNO (D.Solutions), says.

"The generation deficit in the power system after the attack is huge. A number of thermal power plants are out of operation due to serious damage... It is still unknown how much time the repairs will take," Kovalenko said on social media.

The deficit is so grave that Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenergo slashed consumption volumes throughout the country, including in Kiev, he added.

On Saturday, Ukrainian utility DTEK said that two thermal power plants were damaged, one of which was shut down.

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry confirmed that infrastructure facilities in several regions of the country, including Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, and Kyiv regions, were hit.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in December that it was impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most cities and districts of Ukraine.

