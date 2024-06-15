Open Menu

Ukraine Summit To Open In Switzerland, Seeking Path To Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Ukraine summit to open in Switzerland, seeking path to peace

Burgenstock, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) World leaders were set to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday for a summit on peace in his country. But without Russia in attendance, it is being seen as merely a first step in a long process.

Switzerland, which is hosting the two-day gathering at the luxury Burgenstock mountain resort, has sought to temper expectations, framing the event as laying the groundwork for a path to peace, with future summits envisioned involving Moscow.

But in a combative speech on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the conference, and demanded that Kyiv effectively surrender before any actual peace negotiations.

Zelensky branded Putin's demands a territorial "ultimatum" reminiscent of Nazi Germany's dictator Adolf Hitler, while NATO and the United States also immediately rejected the hardline conditions.

"What we need is not a dictated peace but a just and equitable peace which takes into account Ukraine's (territorial) integrity and sovereignty," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told broadcaster ARD before heading to the summit.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Germany Vladimir Putin United States Switzerland Adolf Hitler Dictator Event

Recent Stories

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers ..

Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25

49 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

3 hours ago
 Pakistan team to face changes after poor performan ..

Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt stands with police against terrorism for dura ..

Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..

16 hours ago
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue

16 hours ago
 Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start p ..

Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks

16 hours ago
 PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ detail ..

PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details

16 hours ago
 DC announces mega sports event as young athletes g ..

DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory

16 hours ago
 NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tari ..

NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity

16 hours ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha

16 hours ago

More Stories From World