MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned Hungarian Ambassador Istvan Ijgyarto on Tuesday to complain about recent comments of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who compared Ukraine to Afghanistan.

"It was emphasized to the Hungarian diplomat that anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, which has been coming from the Hungarian leadership for a long time, is absolutely unacceptable and very damaging to Ukrainian-Hungarian ties," the statement read.

The foreign ministry demanded that Hungary change its behavior to avoid "irreparable consequences" for bilateral relations, adding that it was ready to bolster a constructive and neighborly relationship with the EU member state.

Orban prompted outrage in Kiev last week when he said Ukraine had become "a no man's land," much like Afghanistan. The Hungarian government has long criticized the European Union for imposing sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine to the detriment of his country's and European economy.