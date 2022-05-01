Ukraine Supplies Romania With Food in Exchange for Weapons - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The Ukrainian authorities have been supplying Romania with food on a daily basis in exchange for weapons despite the shortage of products for its own population, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"According to the available information, the Ukrainian authorities have organized a mass export of grain, corn, oil crops and farm animals to Romania on a daily basis by road and rail, and barges from the port of Izmail along the Danube. To date, about 20 million tonnes have been exported. Foreign weapons and ammunition are imported to Ukraine in exchange for the mentioned agricultural products through a return route," Mizintsev said at a press briefing.

The general stressed that Kiev has been supplying Bucharest with agricultural products despite the fact that its own population lacks food.