Ukraine Supports Donbas Issue Settlement Within Minsk Agreements Framework

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine stands for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas on the basis of the Minsk agreements, urging Russia to withdraw recognition the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday

"We must do all we can to make sure that the problem of Donbas is resolved through the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

That was said here in the Security Council chamber just 4 days ago. Said by the Russian deputy foreign minister in the chair of the president of the council with the reference of the president Putin," Kyslytsya said.

Kyslytsya also urged Moscow to revoke its recognition of the DPR and the LPR and return to dialogue.