UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Supports Donbas Issue Settlement Within Minsk Agreements Framework

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Ukraine Supports Donbas Issue Settlement Within Minsk Agreements Framework

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukraine stands for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas on the basis of the Minsk agreements, urging Russia to withdraw recognition the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR), Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday

"We must do all we can to make sure that the problem of Donbas is resolved through the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

That was said here in the Security Council chamber just 4 days ago. Said by the Russian deputy foreign minister in the chair of the president of the council with the reference of the president Putin," Kyslytsya said.

Kyslytsya also urged Moscow to revoke its recognition of the DPR and the LPR and return to dialogue.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Chamber All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

41 minutes ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

12 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

12 hours ago
 Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president ..

Odebrecht graft trial starts for Peru ex-president Humala

12 hours ago
 Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units crea ..

Restarting over 35 shut down industrial units creating thousands of jobs in D.I. ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>