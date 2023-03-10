MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Ukraine has been fulfilling all its obligations under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and would like the deal to be extended indefinitely, Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said on Friday.

The deal brokered between Ukraine and Russia by the United Nations and Turkey last July is set to expire on March 18 after a one-time extension agreed in November 2022.

"Ukraine's stance remains unchanged. And this is one of the points of the 'peace formula' presented by Zelenskyy. We advocate extending the 'grain initiative' for an unlimited period. Ukraine, for its part, fulfills everything that we agreed with the UN and Turkey," Yermak said on Telegram.

He also said that the Ukrainian side held consultations with permanent and non-permanent UN member states to prevent Russia from chairing the UN Security Council in April.

Last week, a source familiar with the talks to extend the grain agreement told Sputnik that the negotiation process was deadlocked. One of the stumbling blocks was achieving guarantees for Russian grain and fertilizer to access the global market, according to the source.

On July 22, 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations reached an agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Facilitating the export of Russian grain and fertilizer was part of the package deal which Moscow says has not been duly fulfilled.