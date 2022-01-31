UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Supports Keeping Open Diplomatic Channels With Russia - Envoy To UN

Ukraine backs maintaining open diplomatic channels with and Russia and stands ready for direct contacts at the highest level, the country's new Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said on Monday

"At the same time, we support to keep diplomatic channels with Russia open. My president ( Volodymyr Zelenskyy) said that he is ready to meet his Russian counterpart (Vladimir Putin)," Kyslytsya told a UN Security Council meeting.

>