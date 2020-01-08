UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Suspended Flights Over Iran Until End Of Probe Into Boeing Crash - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:50 PM

Ukraine Suspended Flights Over Iran Until End of Probe Into Boeing Crash - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine suspended flights over Iran until the causes of the Boeing 737-800 plane crash near Tehran are clarified, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said Wednesday.

"Until the causes of this tragedy are clarified, we decided to stop the operation of Ukrainian airlines in Iran's airspace.

As soon as the causes are clarified, the decision will certainly be reconsidered," Honcharuk said at a briefing.

He said flights would be banned from January 9.

