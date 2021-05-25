UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Suspends Air Traffic With Belarus - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:35 PM

Ukraine suspends air traffic with Belarus starting May 26 midnight local time (May 25, 21:00 GMT) following the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, and Ukrainian airlines and planes will be banned from crossing the Belarusian airspace, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Ukraine suspends air traffic with Belarus starting May 26 midnight local time (May 25, 21:00 GMT) following the emergency landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk, and Ukrainian airlines and planes will be banned from crossing the Belarusian airspace, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"From 00:00 on May 26, Ukraine suspends air traffic with Belarus.

The government has just tasked the ministry of infrastructure, the state aviation service and the UkSATSE state enterprise with taking necessary measures to ensure this. Apart from that, Ukrainian airlines and planes will be banned from flying in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Tuesday following an urgent cabinet session.

The border service of Ukraine was instructed to suspends the registration of passengers traveling from/to Belarus at the customs stations in airports, the prime minister added.

