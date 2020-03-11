Ukraine Suspends Air Travel With Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Ukrainian government has decided to suspend air travel with Italy due to the coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

"There was, in fact, a decision today and the airlines have already begun to implement it - this is actually canceling flights to Italy, so far," Shmygal said at a briefing aired by Ukrainian tv channels.

According to the prime minister, the government will continue to monitor the situation with the spread of coronavirus in other countries and will make decisions to recommend airlines to stop air travel with them, if necessary.