Ukraine swaps 86 servicemen with Russia: Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Ukraine on Friday exchanged 86 servicemen with Russia, senior Kyiv officials said.

"The exchange has just taken place, 86 of Ukraine's servicemen, including 15 women, are already safe," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff said in a video message on Telegram.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the servicemen are "already being taken home.""I would like to address all our (people) who are still being held prisoner: We will fight for each of you! And will bring you home. Stay strong."