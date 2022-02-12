Ukraine Takes Cable News Channel Nash Off Air Over Government Criticism

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukraine cut off the transmission of the cable news channel Nash on Friday at the order of the president and the national security committee after it was singled out for criticizing the government.

"They started pulling the Nash television channel off the cable network in parts of Ukraine," the channel's administration said on social media.

The channel was labeled as "anti-state" in a petition that called for its closure. It gathered the required 25,000 signatures on the president's website in January. Volodymyr Zelenskyy authorized its takedown on Friday evening.

Yevheniy Murayev, the channel's founder and former member of the Ukrainian parliament, said it would continue streaming shows online and called for an indefinite protest against the clampdown on media.